Johnson City commissioners officially extended an offer Thursday for Cathy Ball, an assistant city manager in Asheville, to serve as the next city manager.
Pete Peterson, who has served as city manager since 2005, will retire at the end of the year.
Ball grew up in Unicoi County, went to Tennessee Tech University and started her first job in Johnson City with an engineering consulting firm. She worked for the city of Greenville, South Carolina, for nine years before moving to Asheville, where she has served for 24 years.
Ball was first a city engineer with Asheville before moving to director of engineering and transportation, then public works director and finally assistant city manager, according to her resume. She served briefly as Asheville’s interim city manager while the city council searched for a permanent hire to fill the role. Ball is also a certified mediator.
