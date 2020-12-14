The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra’s concert schedule was revised once again as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to intensify in the region.
In July, the orchestra announced plans to begin its spring season with small concerts in February or March of 2021, but those plans have been canceled due to growing concerns over the pandemic.
The orchestra had hoped to make a return in the spring of 2021 after its 50th anniversary year was cut short this spring amid a slew of public event cancellations.
“We can no longer plan for concerts in February or March. However, we hope to have acceptable and safe venues for small ensemble concerts in April and May, with an outdoor concert in early summer. Given the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, these plans may need to evolve with time,” a recent announcement read.
Details for future in-person concerts are still pending as of Monday, according to Director Robert Seebacher.
“Our first major concert back will be a summer concert in June, outdoors, and we may be able to present two smaller concerts in April and May,” Seebacher said Monday. “Everything is subject to change as we try to keep pace with the pandemic, and keep everyone safe.”
Seebacher said the orchestra currently doesn’t have the revenue for a virtual holiday concert, but musicians will soon release holiday music recordings on its website.
“I think everybody needs, especially around the holidays, music that makes you feel happy and fulfilled, and we want to get that out to our audience,” Seebacher said in a video on the JCSO website.
“If we can’t do it live together in the commune of our hall, then we’ll at least get it out into cyberspace.”
As the symphony continues to hold off on large, in-person concerts, Seebacher said people still need the arts now more than ever.
“I think this pandemic has really shown us why we need the arts,” he said. “It unites people in a way that not much else does.
“One of the things we will need in addition to a vaccine is a mental ability to emerge from this,” he later continued. “We need hope, we need resilience. That’s what music and art will provide.”
Seebacher said the orchestra is still relying on the support of its patrons to make it through the pandemic.
“Orchestras always have been great survivors; the arts have survived for over 2,500 years,” he said. “We’re not going anywhere, but it’s just that we need some help from our audience now.
“Our most important aspect budgetary is ticket sales and donations, and without ticket sales and donations, we simply can’t exist, so we really encourage folks that, if you have that year-end capacity to donate, please do.”
For more information on how to support the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra, visit its website at www.jcsymphony.com.