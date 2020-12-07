There’s now a new face on the Johnson City Commission.
Aaron T. Murphy, executive director of Good Samaritan Ministries, was officially sworn in as a city commissioner Monday alongside returning commissioners Todd Fowler and Joe Wise.
“When you have a community who believes in you, they will voice their belief, and their belief was me being elected,” Murphy said after the ceremony. “I want to thank everyone who has given me a chance to serve in this coming season, to help make Johnson City the great place it already is, to build on success.”
Fowler, Murphy and Wise were the three highest vote-getters during the election for City Commission in November, rising to the top of a field of eight candidates.
Three seats were up for grabs this year, including those belonging to incumbents Wise and Fowler. Commissioner Larry Calhoun, who was appointed to fill the remainder of Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin’s term after his death in 2018, opted not to run for election this year.
On Monday, masked attendees gathered on the front steps of City Hall for the ceremony, braving cold temperatures. Elected representatives each held a Bible as City Recorder Janet Jennings administered the oath of office, which was broadcast live over the city’s YouTube channel.
Johnson City also swore in newly elected members of the Johnson City Board of Education — Dr. Ginger Carter, Kenneth Herb Greenlee and Beth Simpson.
“It’s a very important aspect of our lives to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to participate in choosing their elected officials,” said City Manager Pete Peterson, “and it’s also equally important that we have candidates that are willing to run for office and serve their community and act as leaders and improve the lives of those that we all work for.”
Murphy joins a short list of Black leaders who have sat on the city’s top governing body. Dr. Hezekiah Hankal served as a city alderman in 1887 and the late Rev. C.H. Charlton, who Murphy considered one of his mentors, was elected in 2001 to the City Commission.
“To have that level of diversity in a city is a beautiful thing,” Murphy said of improving representation. “It’s a true reflection of who we are as far as demographics, as far as representation. And when you have a diverse perspective, you can bring that to a table and it can help steer the direction in the right way.”
As part of his transition, Murphy said he’s had meetings with city personnel, beginning with Peterson.
Murphy said he has several priorities going into his four-year term, which includes fostering unity across the political spectrum and spurring educational development.
He noted that a good number of parents in the region never finished high school, which can make it difficult for them to help students who are participating in remote learning. He hopes to see more focus on job training and also ensuring people who have been incarcerated receive another chance at employment.
Additionally, he wants to ensure the city establishes a stable foundation for economic recovery in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and that help is available for struggling small businesses, citing the several establishments that have closed in the downtown area.
“What can we do to sustain what we have and also prepare people for future challenges that come ahead?” he said.