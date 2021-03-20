As spring arrives, Johnson City is extremely low on temporary staff, and needs employees to take on responsibilities in its parks and recreation system.
Parks and Recreation Director James Ellis said the city will typically hire 200 temporary staff throughout the year. The spring, summer and early fall are often its busiest periods, and it’s when the city takes on the bulk of its seasonal workforce.
The city fills a wide variety of positions across its temporary work force — everything from employees in grounds maintenance, scorekeepers, umpires, site personnel, lifeguards, tennis instructors and summer camp counselors.
The biggest need this year, Ellis said, is in the city’s parks services division. There are roughly 39 temporary positions that the city will bring on board in that division. Most of those jobs involve grounds maintenance, which includes mowing grass, mulching and more.
Ellis said temporary employees can work up to 40 hours a week, but one of the biggest drawbacks is the pay, which is $9 an hour. Enhanced unemployment benefits could mean there is less of an incentive for people to accept a temporary position with the city, he said.
Since the city started accepting applications two weeks ago, it has had 61 applicants. Of those, staff has scheduled 23 interviews, but 11 ended up being no-shows.
To date, the city has been able to hire eight of the 12 applicants interviewed. Ellis said the city staff are confident they’ll be able to process the remaining four. All positions require a mandatory background check.
“It’s been more of a challenge this far in the process than I’ve seen it ever in Parks and Rec,” Ellis said.
The city is advertising openings on social media and is listing temporary positions on its employment website.
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 25, the city will host an open job fair for parks services positions at the Memorial Park Community Center. In a press release, the city said it hopes to fill 20 temporary seasonal grounds maintenance positions, which will pay $9 an hour. Organizers will take precautions during the event to ensure attendees are wearing masks and maintain social distance.
Applicants should bring photocopies of their driver’s licenses and Social Security cards. Those interested can call 423-283-5815 for more information.
Ellis noted that high school and college students aren’t yet on summer break, which could explain the shortage. The city typically sees an influx of applicants when school ends for the summer.
The city can hire anyone 16 and up for a variety of positions, and Ellis said the city makes an effort to accommodate employees’ schedules.
Ellis added that temporary employment is a good way for young people to get their foot in the door and learn more about parks and recreation.
“It’s also a good way to give back and serve your community and to be able to look at a finished product at the end of a day,” he said. “It means a lot. There’s a lot of self-pride there.”
City Manager Pete Peterson told city commissioners Tuesday that hiring temporary summer staff is currently “an exceptional struggle.”
“The ETSU students aren’t here, so that has greatly impacted us,” Peterson said, “and there is lots of work available out there.”
The city has adjusted pay for some positions to attract employees.
“We’re making hires, but it’s going to be a slow process,” he said.