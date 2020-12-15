Every year, leaders from each of the Tri-Cities work together to develop a list of legislative priorities to recommend to the local state delegation.
For the most part, the set of policies local governments are considering for 2021 contain many of the same priorities as 2020 — with two big changes.
One of those alterations, which staff said was proposed by Bristol, involves endorsing legislation that would give industrial development boards in Tennessee the ability to provide incentives for single-family housing, a change Johnson City leaders are hesitant to support.
“We really don’t see this as a good idea for us here,” said Assistant City Manager Bob Wilson during an agenda review meeting with city commissioners on Monday. “We’re giving up property tax somehow in this, and if the market’s there, the belief is (developers) will build the houses.”
Johnson City commissioners are scheduled to consider the 2021 Tri-Cities Joint Legislative Policy on Thursday.
A bill introduced during the state’s 2020 legislative session would have allowed industrial development boards in financially strapped counties to provide those incentives to developers, but it wasn’t ultimately approved.
A draft of version of the 2021 legislative policy for the Tri-Cities says industrial development boards across the state should be able to provide those incentives. The draft policy argues that small metro areas can be attractive because of their lower cost of living, but companies could view the lack of single-family housing for incoming employees as an obstacle, discouraging them from locating there.
“We’re not really sure how this is going to promote housing,” Wilson said. “This to us seems like it’s just helping out the developer or the builder. It doesn’t help the homeowner out any.”
Wilson said the city already has a long-standing habit of providing water and sewer pipe for developers, which offers an incentive for development while also maintaining quality control over the types of materials used in the city system.
City Manager Pete Peterson said Kingsport and Bristol are both energetically supportive of providing incentives for homebuilders, which he believes is because leaders in those communities feel they need an advantage to attract additional residential development.
Peterson said city officials regularly hear that the demand for housing far exceeds the development community’s capacity to build it.
“I don’t think there’s a need for incentives to residential housing in Johnson City and Washington County,” he said. “The real need for addressing housing problems in Washington County is to get more trades people building houses. That’s the problem here.”
Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock wondered whether officials could conceivably use those incentives for affordable housing, which is in short supply.
Peterson noted that if legislation is approved that creates incentives for homebuilders and other surrounding municipalities end up using those tools, the city will be forced to use them whether officials want to or not.
“Developers are going to go where the money is,” he said.
Brock expects commissioners will take more time to discuss that item.
The other major change to the cities’ legislative priorities involves remote government meetings, which Gov. Bill Lee has authorized county and city governments to conduct in light of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Local officials are asking that the state give governing bodies and affiliated boards and commissioners the permanent option to meet electronically if it becomes necessary. This would include the option for some individuals to participate remotely while other meet in a physical location.
Transparency safeguards would include making agendas and supporting materials available ahead of time and ensuring the meetings are available through live broadcasts.
Beyond those two additions, local cities also want, among other policy changes, state legislators to place caps on recoveries for medical bills in civil suits and close loopholes that prevent cities from receiving a proportionate share of school capital funding.
Brock said Tuesday that city leaders want to ensure they take time to review these priorities with recently elected state Reps. Tim Hicks and Rebecca Alexander. They intend to set up a time with the local legislative delegation to discuss these priorities before they go to Nashville for the upcoming session.
One of the principles that leaders consistently prioritize is more local control of city affairs, Brock said.
“We know our people best, we know our financial situation best and we just want to see the local governments with the maximum amount of authority to manage our affairs,” Brock said. “That’s an ongoing thing.”