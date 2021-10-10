As part of the Johnson City Water and Sewer Services Department’s comprehensive maintenance program, crews have begun smoke testing of sanitary sewer lines in the Knob Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant collection system.
Smoke testing helps Johnson City determine points where, during rain events, extra water can enter the system.
Testing will be in the areas of:
- Cliffs Subdivision off of Rangewood Road.
- Princeton Road.
- Oakland Avenue.
- Wesley Street.
- Silverdale Lane.
- Nave Drive.
- Susannah Street.
- Princeton Gardens.
- Princeton Lane.
- College Road.
- Brown Avenue.
Smoke testing is expected to continue through the end of December.
During the test, city crews will send white smoke designed for this type of testing into the sanitary sewer system by blowing it into a manhole. It is then forced out through lines and cracks, openings, or plumbing vents on or near roof tops. The smoke is safe, odorless, non-toxic and non-staining.
Testing can provide a service to homeowners. If home plumbing systems are correctly installed and well-vented with working water traps, smoke should not enter the home. If smoke enters your home, there are deficiencies in your plumbing system.
For more information, call 461-1646.
