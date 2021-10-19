Johnson City is in the early stages of transforming the former Keefauver Farm on Hales Chapel Road into a new park, and this week, the 50-acre property could take another step in that direction.
City commissioners will decide Thursday whether to hire Knoxville firm McGill Associates to develop a master plan for the land, which the city bought 12 years ago from the Keefauver family for a future park. The firm's fee would be $22,500 plus applicable reimbursements. McGill Associates was one of nine firms to respond to a request for proposals from the city.
During the master planning process, the city will gather input from the public, city commissioners and members of the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The process will help the city determine appropriate park programming and the approximate location, type, size, character and scale of new features. That could include trail systems, greenways, athletic fields or other fixtures.
Once the master plan is complete, the city plans to develop more-detailed designs and construct the park. The city already hosts educational hikes on the land.
Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl said the city's purchase of Keefauver Farm in 2009 was part of an effort to ensure there were enough recreational opportunities for the city's growing population. The results of the 2020 census show that the city's population has now increased to roughly 71,000 people, making Johnson City the eighth-most populous city in Tennessee.
Stahl said the creation of the master plan will be a collective process.
"The results should be exciting," he said.
Background
The Keefauver Farm has inherited federal protections that previously belonged to another park in Johnson City.
Years ago, Stahl said, the city accepted federal money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which paid for improvements to Optimist Park near North State of Franklin Road. Accepting that money came with the stipulation that Optimist Park stay reserved for outdoor recreation.
The construction of State of Franklin Road, however, changed the character of the area around Optimist Park from residential to commercial. It also separated Optimist Park from the neighborhood it served, meaning the park was no longer functioning as intended. The city effectively decommissioned Optimist Park after a major storm blew through the facility 12 years ago, toppling light fixtures and damaging the ball fields. The city is now selling the land.
Johnson City eventually managed to transfer the federal requirements at Optimist Park to the Keefauver Farm in 2017. The farm, however, is located in the county, and by that time, changes to Tennessee annexation laws had restricted the city's ability to expand its boundaries.
In a letter to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation in June 2018, former Johnson City Mayor David Tomita wrote that developing the Keefauver Farm into a city park was no longer necessary or feasible, adding that a more centrally located park in city limits would be more cost-effective and better utilized.
At the request of commissioners, the city again asked permission to transfer those federal restrictions — this time to 37 acres of land it bought near Winged Deer Park. TDEC, however, denied that request in 2020. The department said a majority of public input regarding the transfer was negative, and the conversion of the Keefauver Farm property would take a recreational opportunity from the community without a replacement.
Last year, the city conveyed two acres of land at Keefauver Farm to the Boones Creek Historical Trust. That included the property's farmhouse, which dates from the 1800s.
Other business
Commissioners will hear a presentation on the master plan for the city's portion of Innovation Park. Johnson City and East Tennessee State University each own adjacent 30-acre parcels on West Market Street.
The city is in the process of developing a flexible blueprint for the development of its property, which is currently vacant. The Public Building Authority approved the document during their meeting in September.
Commissioners will also consider a $3.3 million resurfacing contract with Summers-Taylor Inc. The company was the sole bidder, with the city noting that it hasn't received more than one bid for resurfacing in more than 15 years. This year, the city said, bid invitations were mailed to 49 paving companies in the area, and Summers-Taylor Inc. was the only one to submit a bid.
The amount of paving work the city does on an annual basis, staff said, is not enough to attract large paving companies.