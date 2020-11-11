Johnson City has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional funding this year that it has passed on to agencies that assist low-income and homeless people in the area.
Johnson City typically receives $150,000 annually through the Emergency Solutions Grant, a program that helps individuals and families find a permanent home after experiencing a housing crisis or homelessness. This year, the city has so far received an additional allocation of $375,000, which is the first round of new funding that has been made available through the program.
Stephen Freemon, the community grants administrator with the Johnson City Housing Authority, said the second round of funding could be announced by the end of this year.
The Tennessee Housing Development Agency, which is distributing the money to entities across the state, said the additional grant dollars are being distributed in two parts: $11.1 million in part one and $22.4 million in part two. The funding is a special allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that was authorized through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES.
Of the $375,000 in additional Emergency Solutions Grant funding, Johnson City commissioners have so far allocated $246,800 — $176,000 going to Manna House, a shelter operated by the Fairview Housing Management Corporation, and $70,800 to Safe House, a program managed by Frontier Health.
That leaves about $128,200, which the city can roll over to part two funding once that becomes available.
Cicely Alvis, the division director for specialty services at Frontier Health, supervises the Safe House program, which provides shelter to survivors of domestic violence and their families. The program also has advocates who help victims navigate the court system and offer therapy and transitional housing.
Alvis said the new grant funding will help the program pay for additional vehicles, which will make it easier to reduce the risk of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission by limiting the number of people per vehicle.
Through the Safe House program, staff help their clients meet numerous transportation needs, including getting to work, driving kids to school and delivering people to doctor’s appointments.
“We want to spread everyone out as much as possible,” Alvis said.
Bob Garrett, president of the Fairview Housing Management Corporation, said part of the $176,000 the organization is receiving through the Emergency Solutions Grant will support services at the Manna House, a 40-bed shelter that offers emergency and permanent housing for the homeless.
Much of the money will help pay for rapid rehousing, which will assist individuals who become homeless quickly find an apartment and pay for rent, utilities and their security deposit. The funding will also help support homeless prevention services.
Referencing the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, Garrett said these resources could be of use to single-parent households or families that have lost income because a parent has to stay home with the kids.
“Hopefully through this whole process we’re going to be able to help a lot of people,” he said.
Johnson City has also seen a boost in funding available through the Community Development Block Grant program, which provides annual grants to local governments to provide suitable housing and expand economic opportunities for low-to-middle income people.
Johnson City receives about $500,000 in Block Grant funding in a typical year, but that has been bolstered by a total of $836,099 of additional CARES Act funding awarded to the city in two parts.
Richard McClain, executive director of the Johnson City Housing Authority, said the additional grant money acquired by the city represents a fairly significant upswing overall.
McClain said the first round of Emergency Solutions Grant funding was generally restricted to spending associated with COVID-19, which could be limiting for some organizations depending on the situation, but he expects the second round will be a little more flexible.
He noted that the money that the city passes on to local agencies doesn’t tend to be those organizations’ primary funding source. Instead, they tend to view it as supplemental.
In light of the additional funding sources that have become available through the CARES Act, McClain believes local organizations serving homeless and low-income individuals should have plenty of resources to reach beyond their normal scope of services.
“There’s all kinds of new needs with isolation and medical-related items and job-related items and education-related items,” McClain said. “All of those changes that came about due to COVID-19, fortunately there’s some extra funds there to help people.”