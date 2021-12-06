Johnson City is gathering input from members of the public as it prepares to convert the 53-acre Keefauver Farm property into a city park.
City officials are in the process of developing a master plan for the facility. The City Commission and Parks and Recreation advisory board will hold a “visioning meeting” from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the farm to review the master plan process.
A public input meeting will occur from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the same location.
The purpose of the meetings is to develop a master plan for the new park facility, the city said in a press release. City officials encourage residents to attend the public input meeting so they can share their thoughts on the types of amenities they would like to see there.
Residents can stay informed about the master plan process at www.johnsoncitytn.org/KeefauverFarm.
In October, city commissioners hired McGill Associates, a Knoxville firm, to develop a master plan for the land.
The process will help the city determine appropriate park programming and the approximate location, type, size, character and scale of new features. That could include trail systems, greenways, athletic fields or other fixtures.
Once the master plan is complete, the city plans to develop more-detailed designs and construct the park. The city already hosts educational hikes on the land.