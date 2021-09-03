Johnson City wants your suggestions for names for the new splash pad at Carver Recreation Center.
The splash pad at 322 W. Watauga Ave. officially opened in late May and was built with assistance from a $200,000 matching grant the city received in 2018. The total project cost was about $400,000.
The city said proposals must be made in writing and include an explanation of the name's significance to the property or the overall park system. If the suggestion includes an individual's name, a biography must be included.
Suggestions should be mailed to the Johnson City Parks & Recreation Department, 4137 Bristol Highway, Johnson City, TN 37601, or emailed to [email protected]. Proposals must be submitted by Oct. 1.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will then schedule two public input forums and send a recommendation to city commissioners for their approval.
Parks and Recreation Director James Ellis said the city should have a new name selected by around Jan. 1.
"We look forward to working through the process and moving it forward," Ellis said.
Contact Missy Hollifield at 423-283-5815 or [email protected] for more information about the naming selection process.
Normally, the city closes the Legion Street Pool and its splash pads at Rotary Park and the Carver Recreation Center around Labor Day, which is this Monday. That could change, however, based on the temperature. Ellis said the city plans to notify the public once it knows the exact date.
Ellis said both of the city's splash pads have been popular. With school back in session, he estimated that 50 kids use the splash pad at Carver Recreation Center on any given weekday, but usage can double or triple over the weekend.
"It was a needed component I think down at Carver," Ellis said.