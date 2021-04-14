Johnson City is looking for people willing to help serve their community.
The City Commission is accepting applications for appointments to a series of volunteer boards and committees. The appointments are scheduled to be made in July.
Any citizen interested in serving can submit an application online at www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards. The deadline for applications is Friday, May 28, and applications are kept on file for one year. Descriptions of each board and committee can be found online at www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards_and_committees.
The openings include:
Animal Control Board: Supervises and governs the policies and activities of the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Control Program and Center, which is responsible for the enforcement of regulations and codes pertaining to animals and prevention of cruelty to animals.
• One appointment for a three-year term. City or county residency required.
Board of Dwelling Standards and Review: Determines action regarding substandard housing and/or commercial structures within the city limits.
• One appointment for a three-year term. City residency required.
BrightRidge Board of Directors: Serves as a liaison between BrightRidge’s customers and management.
• Two appointments, each for four-year terms. City residency required.
Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors: The CVB is to showcase the uniqueness of and develop increased civic interest in the Johnson City as an attraction to tourists, visitors and individuals; to solicit special events to take place in Johnson City; to promote the distinctive resources of Johnson City; and to increase the economic contribution of tourism in order to grow Johnson City and relieve the burdens of government.
• Six appointments, each for three-year terms. Three of the positions require management level employment within the lodging industry. Applicants for the remaining three positions must be directly associated with tourism, hospitality, entertainment, retail, finance, or special events. City residency or employment within the municipal limits required.
Housing and Community Development Advisory Board: Advises and makes recommendations concerning housing, community, and economic development issues.
• Four appointments, each for three-year terms. City residency required.
Johnson City Development Authority: Promotes and assists with the development and redevelopment of Johnson City, with specific emphasis on downtown, in collaboration with other entities throughout the community; identifying needs and implementing actions.
• Five appointments, three of which are for three-year terms, and two of which are for two-year terms.
Johnson City Public Library Board: Governing body of the public library.
• Two appointments, each for three-year terms. City residency required.
Johnson City Regional Planning Commission: Administers the City’s Subdivision Regulations and for advising the City Commission on matters of long-range development policy, zoning and annexation.
• Four appointments, each for three-year terms. City residency required.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: Makes recommendations regarding recreation services and facilities.
• Four appointments, each for three-year terms. City residency required.
Public Art Committee: Considers matters concerning public art, monuments, murals, or other creative efforts of individuals or groups.
• Four appointments, each for three-year terms.
Public Building Authority: Engages in designing, planning, constructing, acquisition of property, maintenance and operation of projects as directed by the City Commission, as well as issuing debt, accepting encumbered property, or other such activities as delegated by the City Commission.
• Two appointments, each for six-year terms. City residency required.