The Johnson City Board of Commissioners is accepting applications for appointments to a slew of volunteer boards and committees. All appointments are scheduled to be made in January 2022.
Board of Building Codes: Hears and decides appeals and variances to the Johnson City Building Code, questions of code interpretation, oversees examinations of contractors to perform work in the community, and recommends code changes.
The city is making three appointments licensed in the following areas of expertise: electrical contractor, engineer, and mechanical/gas contractor. Each term is for three years. City residency is required.
Board of Zoning Appeals: Hears and decides appeals to provisions of the zoning code, considers applications for special exceptions, and decides questions of interpretation of the code.
The city is making one appointment for a three-year term. City residency required.
Civil Service Commission: Addresses police and fire employees’ civil service matters and certifies entry level and promotional rosters. For more information, contact Richard Lockner at 423-434-6018.
The city is making one appointment for a three-year term. City residency required.
Golf Advisory Board: Recommends policies, procedures, rules, and regulations in operation of golf courses.
The city is making one appointment for a three-year term. City residency required.
Historic Zoning Commission: Considers conservation zoning to ensure preservation of historical structures.
The city is making one appointment for a five-year term. City residency required.
Johnson City Senior Services Advisory Council: Makes recommendations on matters affecting planning, support, and programming for the center.
The city is making seven appointments, each for three-year terms. City residency required.
Johnson City Senior Center Foundation Board: Responsible for supporting and participating in special events and assisting in fundraising efforts to benefit senior center operations, services, and/or capital improvements.
The city is making four appointments for three-year terms. Residency in Washington, Sullivan, Unicoi, or Carter county required.
The city will host an event to learn more about the specifics of each board and what board service entails later this month. Further details about the event are forthcoming.
Any citizen interested in serving may submit an application online at www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards. The deadline for applications is Friday, Nov. 26. Applications are kept on file for one year. Descriptions of each board and committee may be found online at www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards_and_committees.