Johnson City schools remain proactive when it comes to keeping schools safe from gun violence.
After Tuesday’s news of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, people concerned for the safety of students may wonder what local school systems are doing to prevent something similar in Johnson City.
A Johnson City Schools official says the system has for years focused on keeping students safe and preventing school shootings.
“We want people to be comfortable in the fact that this is something we’ve thought about for decades now,” said Dr. Greg Wallace, Johnson City Schools supervisor of safety and mental health.
Wallace shared how Johnson City schools preemptively addresses threats to school safety in two ways.
First, through the Heroes Grant, each school is able to facilitate a fully functional mental health clinic. Each clinic has a master’s-level therapist on staff who is able to identify students who may be experiencing suicidal or homicidal ideations. The clinics then have resources on site so the student can immediately receive the help needed before any sort of crisis occurs.
Second, Johnson City Schools has a close relationship with the Johnson City Police Department. That relationship has enabled each school building to have its own school resource officer, or SRO, who is trained and equipped to handle a shooting incident.
“We have such a good relationship with (the Johnson City police force) and such good communication that they are always willing to discuss with us what additional things they can do,” Wallace said.
In addition to the resource officers, the schools have mandatory locks on doors and entrance access controls that reduce the opportunity for unauthorized persons to enter the building.
Wallace added that he and the rest of the school system’s administration team always have open and strong communication any time a national crisis like this arises, and that they are always working to make themselves better prepared.
Johnson City Schools had already been planning to conduct a school shooting drill at the Science Hill campus on July 20 and 21 to test the efficiency of the system’s response plans. This drill will bring together all the entities that would respond to the situation, including the Johnson City Police Department, the Johnson City Fire Department, 911 dispatchers, EMS services and others.
Wallace said the best thing students and parents who may still be anxious about Johnson City students’ safety can do is to have open and honest conversations with each other about this issue. He also urges people to reach out to the school system for more information and to discuss any fears they may have regarding students’ safety.
Readers can reach out to Johnson City Schools during regular business hours at (423) 434-5200.