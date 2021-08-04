As the school year begins, Johnson City Schools will continue to post the total number of students and faculty who test positive for COVID-19 on its online dashboard, but it will not track pending test results and the number of people in quarantine.
Superintendent Steve Barnett said totals broken out by school will be posted on a weekly basis — likely on Friday. Parents with kids in elementary or intermediate school will also receive a letter if a student in their child’s class tests positive for the virus.
School officials said they want to present the most accurate data possible, noting that it could be difficult to capture the exact number of pending test results and the number of students and faculty in quarantine.
Safety Supervisor Greg Wallace said the system will not be doing direct contact tracing like it did last year because changes to some of its mitigation strategies — such as the removal of student cohorts — make it almost impossible.
He said the health department will continue to do contact tracing, and the school system will support that effort.
What’s the procedure for returning to school?
System leaders have stressed that they want to keep students in school as much as possible. Wallace said the state’s procedure for returning students to the classroom if they’ve experienced COVID-like symptoms or exposure is less restrictive than it was at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
According to a flow chart, students with no exposure to a COVID-19 case and one low-risk symptom can return to school after their symptoms improve.
Students with no exposure and multiple low-risk symptoms or one high-risk symptom should receive a COVID test or an evaluation by a health care provider and isolate if a test is pending.
Students who receive a positive COVID test must isolate at home. They can return to school after at least 10 days of isolation from the onset of symptoms, at least 24 hours of being fever-free and if they’re seeing their symptoms improve.
The same applies to students who have been exposed to a positive COVID case and are experiencing symptoms.
Students who are asymptomatic after a COVID exposure and have received a vaccine won’t need to quarantine.
Johnson City Schools recently received a grant that allowed it to hire four additional nurses and contract with a company to test symptomatic students with permission from their parents. Students can now be tested at school and return within 24 to 48 hours if their results comes back negative.
What about masks?
On Monday, the school board narrowly voted to recommend masks in school this year.
Barnett estimated that 30 to 40% of students were wearing masks during the first day of school on Wednesday. At Science Hill High School, he estimated that 20% of students were wearing masks, but he pointed out that kids age 12 and up are now eligible to receive the vaccine.
Washington County Director of Schools Jerry Boyd said Wednesday his system is continuing to follow the COVID-19 protocols that the county’s Board of Education approved prior to Monday’s start of the new academic year. That policy leaves the wearing of face masks optional for school employees and students.
“We are relying on individual choice,” he said.
Boyd said the school system is monitoring COVID-19 transmission data on the local and regional levels, and is looking for “feedback from the state.”
The director said he has received a similar number of comments from both parents who are for and those against asking students to wear masks in the classrooms.
School officials say they continue to follow developments in the community and have regular conversations with local health leaders.
At this time, officials said they’re not aware of any clusters in schools and know of fewer than five students who tested positive for COVID before the beginning of the school year.
Like any year, Barnett said, it’s important for parents to keep their child at home if they’re running a temperature or aren’t feeling well.
“It’s important every year, but it’s really essential this year as well,” Barnett said.
Press Senior Reporter Robert Houk contributed to this report.