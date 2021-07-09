Johnson City Schools will welcome students back for the first day of the 2021-2022 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
The first day will be a full day as the system returns to normal scheduling for students and staff. Continuing with protocols approved by the Johnson City Board of Education on May 4, face coverings will be optional for students and staff.
“We are looking forward to welcoming back students for a great school year,” said Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett in a press release. “We are so proud of our teachers, students and families who successfully navigated through a challenging 2020-2021 school year.
"We look forward to continuing to build on the successes we had last year and providing high-level instruction for all of our students.”
Those who need to register their students for school may do so all summer. School offices are open for business throughout the summer months.
Check your school's website for office hours, open house information and school supply lists. Information will be posted before the week of July 19.
School websites are accessible through the jcschools.org website or by using schoolname.jcschools.org (ex. sciencehill.jcschools.org, northside.jcschools.org, indiantrail.jcschools.org).