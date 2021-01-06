Johnson City Schools will return to an in-person learning model starting Monday, according to a Wednesday news release.
Students in grades pre-K-4 will return to in-person learning five days per week. Indian Trail students will be on a hybrid schedule the week of Jan. 11-15 and return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The hybrid model for Indian Trail will be communicated to families through teachers. Liberty Bell and Science Hill students will be on a hybrid schedule until spring break.
Johnson City Schools will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in schools and make any necessary modifications on a school-by-school basis.
For more information, visit www.jcschools.org.