Johnson City Schools announced Friday that free breakfast and lunch will be provided to any child 18 and under until Dec. 31 through the help of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“Allowing all children to receive free meals prioritizes the role that good nutrition plays for effective learning,” Supervisor of Food Service Karen McGahey said in a news release. “We encourage all of our families to take full advantage of this benefit as it directly affects and helps the most vulnerable in our community — our children.”
Free and reduced applications are still being collected and processed, and it is recommended that families continue this process to be prepared for when the universal free option ceases.
• Any child 18 and under will receive free meals. They do not have to be enrolled in a Johnson City school.
• Parents picking up meals for students not in attendance will be required to certify proof of guardianship and list the names of children who will receive the meals.
• Breakfast and lunch may be distributed at the same time.
• Only two meals per day may be offered, per child.
• Meals can now be distributed during school closures such as fall break, Thanksgiving and winter break.
For more information about the meal pick-up schedule and mobile food schedule, visit the district website at www.jcschools.org.