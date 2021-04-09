Johnson City Schools will start mandatory state testing in April, the system announced in a press release Friday.
State testing will be administered at the elementary and middle school levels from April 12 to May 5. At Science Hill High School, end-of-course exams will be held from April 21 to May 14.
"This is a great opportunity for students to demonstrate their knowledge and work this school year," the system said in the press release. "Please ensure your student is well-rested and eats breakfast each day."
The system stressed that attendance for mandatory state testing is important.
Students who are currently fully remote are required by state law to participate in state testing on-campus at their school.
Johnson City Schools will continue to follow the Protocols for In-Person learning for all students and staff on-campus. For more information, please contact your student’s teacher or the school building testing coordinator.