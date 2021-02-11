Johnson City Schools is gauging interest in its new virtual academy, an online school that will start with the 2021-22 academic year and serve as a 12th school within the system.
The system is asking interested families to fill out a survey, which will open Friday and close on March 1.
The survey will be accessible on the system's website, distributed through its school messenger system and advertised on social media.
"We're really going to try to blanket it out over the next few weeks," said Supervisor of Secondary and Instructional Technology David Timbs.
The district is using the survey to begin planning the staffing it will need to serve interested students, including those with disabilities, English language learners and students who require additional academic support.
"That will give us, we're hoping, a good pulse on how many possible students we're looking at as well as what grade levels we might be looking at," Timbs said.
Officials stressed that completing the survey does not guarantee admittance and does not mean parents are making a commitment to enroll their children in the new school.
Timbs said the system will start the formal application process in March and begin staffing in April with hopes of having teachers in place by May.
"This was a natural next step for us, but the pandemic just moved us more quickly in that direction," Timbs said about the decision to open a virtual school. "And after seeing the success that we had with remote learning this year, we really felt like it was something we could make work really well for us."
During the 2020-21 school year, 1,464 students in grades K-12 participated in the system's full remote learning option.
In a press release, the system said attendance in the virtual academy will be based on participation in live sessions and completion of work on time and at a level reflecting mastery of content.
Without a change of their home address, varsity athletes who competed at Science Hill High School or Liberty Bell Middle School during the 2019-20 academic year will not be eligible to participate at the varsity level during the 2021-22 school year if they enroll in the virtual academy.
That's because of a Tennessee Secondary School Association rule about eligibility. Students will, however, be able to compete in junior varsity athletics.
“This is another opportunity for our staff to provide a high-level education to our students no matter where they are," Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said in a press release. "While most of our students will want to rejoin our brick and mortar schools next fall, some of our families preferred remote learning, and we want to continue to provide that option to our families.”
More information about the school is available at www.jcschools.org/VirtualAcademy.