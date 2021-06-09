Johnson City Schools is asking for input on how to spend millions of dollars in federal funding, a portion of which must be used to address the needs of students following the pandemic.
The school system has received $13.8 million in the third round of funding through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which was provided under the American Rescue Plan Act. At least $2.7 million, or 20% of the allotment, must be used to meet the academic, social, emotional and mental health needs of students.
“We know that this has been a very challenging year for students and for staff as well as parents and our community,” said Robbie Anderson, the director of accountability and school improvement with Johnson City Schools.
“What we’re trying to do with this funding is be very good stewards of the money that is available and to try to support our students and our teachers with these funds.”
The school system has developed a survey to collect input from an array of stakeholders, including parents, teachers, elected officials, civil rights organizations and others.
“It’s a very broad canvas,” Anderson said, “and I think it’s important to be able to hear from those voices because they’re all going to have a different point of view about these last 15 months and how young people were impacted.”
The system must submit a plan to the Tennessee Department of Education explaining how it will use this money, including addressing learning loss associated with COVID-19.
In addition to the survey, officials have so far held two focus groups: One with teacher leaders through the system’s curriculum council and another with elementary principals. More focus groups will be scheduled over the next couple of weeks.
Hypothetically, Anderson said, the money could be used for instructional materials, additional electronic devices, more emotional support for students, after-school programming, specialized tutoring or other expenses.
“It’s really hard for me to speculate at this point because we’re trying to stay very open,” she noted.
The school system will have to track and measure the success of money it spends to address the needs of students.
Anderson said there is also an opportunity to use ESSER funding to tackle issues at facilities. One of the questions in the system’s survey asks if there are specific school buildings that need repairs or improvements. The survey also asks how high respondents would prioritize facility updates that improve indoor air quality.
Overall, Anderson said, the school system wants students to feel confident about returning to a more normal educational environment in August.
“We know that there may be some apprehension and ... we are going to use these funds to support students in their return,” she said.
She added that leaders are encouraged by the number of students who have returned for summer programming in June: “We think it really bodes well to have such a large percentage of students that are taking advantage of our summer program.”
Visit tinyurl.com/JCSESSER to take the survey. Responses are due by Friday at 5 p.m.