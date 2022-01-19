COVID-19 cases among Johnson City Schools students and staff are at the highest they’ve been since the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, but showed signs of leveling off Wednesday.
Positive cases quadrupled from a total of 65 on Jan. 5 to 281 on Jan. 14. They remained stable on Wednesday when the system reported a total of 280: 242 among students and 38 among staff.
Wednesday’s numbers were the highest the system has reported since members of the Johnson City Board of Education implemented a mask requirement in August.
Kristin Marshall has a daughter in sixth grade at Indian Trail Intermediate School, and said she is worried about the recent spike. Her college-age son has an immune deficiency, meaning it would be harder for him to fight off a COVID infection.
“I feel like Johnson City had a great plan in place with the masks,” Marshall said. “The parents who didn’t want the masks had the opt out, but it kept our numbers low enough, it reduced absenteeism ... and it worked.”
The Johnson City Board of Education approved a mask mandate during the fall semester that went into effect on Aug. 17. The system’s numbers peaked at 205 on Aug. 20.
Now, Tennessee lawmakers have severely curtailed the preventative measures previously available to school administrators. New state rules mean Johnson City Schools officials can only require masks when there is extreme spread in the community, and school nurses no longer assist health department employees with contact tracing.
Nurses also don’t notify classes if a student tests positive. They do, however, provide guidance to parents and ask them to contact the local health department. Johnson City Schools spokesperson Collin Brooks said this is the practice for all school districts in Tennessee since the passage of a new state law.
Marshall’s daughter tested positive for COVID-19 about a week ago. Her symptoms started out as a headache. Having just visited the eye doctor, Marshall initially assumed it was because her daughter’s pupils had been dilated.
The headache, however, didn’t go away. Marshall’s daughter had mild symptoms, so she took an at-home test, which came back positive. Marshall talked to a school nurse, and her daughter contacted several of her friends to advise them to take a COVID-19 test.
“She could’ve gotten it anywhere,” Marshall said. “This omnicron (variant) spreads so fast.”
How is staffing?
The omnicron variant has also caused staffing issues for school districts across Tennessee. Knox County Schools canceled classes for a week because of staffing shortages, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel, and Kingsport City Schools were closed Tuesday because of “staffing and illness.”
Johnson City schools were also closed Tuesday, but Superintendent Steve Barnett said that was because of lingering icy conditions caused by snowfall earlier this week.
“We still had a lot of streets throughout the city that were still covered,” as of Monday afternoon, Barnett said Tuesday. “So that was the reason, but I will tell you that ... this additional day should give us that extra day for people to get healed up and to come into work.”
On Friday, when the system reported 233 cases among students, its attendance percentage was around 92%, which Barnett said is good for this time of year. There have been flu seasons in Johnson City, he noted, where the attendance percentage dipped into the 80s.
Cases among staff seem to “roll through schools,” Barnett said. There are a couple of schools he would consider “hotspots,” he said Tuesday, but they had staff coming back that day.
“We would’ve been OK,” he said. “It would’ve been tight. We were going to have to cover some classes. We’re still short on substitutes sometimes, and people have to be pulled to cover classes at least part of the day.”
In an effort to address a recent shortage, the Johnson City school board recently increased substitute pay by $10 a day, which began on Wednesday. During the pandemic, the system has also hired substitutes who work full time.
When needed, principals have had to pull teachers to cover classes during planning periods, “but I think we’re in better shape,” Barnett said.
“I’ve heard from principals who were concerned ..., and then they had staff members who were able to come back in,” Barnett said. “They were able to continue to cover classes and keep everything up and going.”
‘We mirror the community’
Barnett said he’s hopeful the system has reached the top of the recent surge. School officials have been keeping an eye on case totals, and he reiterated that attendance numbers remain normal.
“We mirror the community, and as the community continued to increase, we continued to increase in the school system,” Barnett said.
Case totals, school officials added on Tuesday, are still a fraction of the total student body. Science Hill High School, for example, reported 57 cases on Wednesday out of 2,300 students.
Jennifer Norton, the director of coordinated school health, said there’s no single policy that creates an effective mitigation strategy.
When the system was doing contact tracing, a “very low” percentage of students in close contact with confirmed cases returned a positive test, she said, which demonstrated there wasn’t heavy spread in the schools.
“We do continue to advise parents so when they contact us and let us know that their children have been exposed, we make sure that they’re covered and we support them to make sure they can stay out the recommended time,” Norton said.