Johnson City Schools is putting plans to add COVID-19 sick days for employees on hold until it gets input from the board of education.
Superintendent Steve Barnett said Wednesday staff want to have a conversation with the board about how to proceed. It's an item that could appear on the agenda for the board's upcoming meeting in October, and the recommendation from staff may extend to all employees regardless of vaccination status.
In an email last week, the system said it would add 10 additional COVID sick days for fully vaccinated staff and those who can present a valid medical exemption from a board-certified physician. The email did not say unvaccinated staff members would receive those additional days.
The recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the email said, has impacted the system's ability to adequately staff schools.
The biggest question the system is trying to answer, Barnett said Wednesday, is whether additional COVID-19 sick days should extend to staff in quarantine or just those who have tested positive for the virus.
Barnett noted that there are differences in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's quarantine protocols for vaccinated versus unvaccinated people. Vaccinated people exposed to a positive COVID-19 case don't have to quarantine if they aren't presenting symptoms. Unvaccinated people do.
Barnett said the system is particularly concerned for staff members who are new to the school system and therefore haven't been able to accumulate enough sick days to handle a positive COVID diagnosis.
"We just want to avoid people having to do things like take days without pay," Barnett said. "The intent is to help those staff members, but to do that you're really going to end up doing it for everybody."
Barnett said Johnson City Schools currently has resources like a sick leave bank, which employees can draw from if they need additional days.
On Wednesday, the school system reported that it had 8 positive cases among faculty and two staff members in quarantine. The system has seen a recent decline in positive COVID-19 cases, which prompted the school board Tuesday to extend its existing mask policy until January.
Total positive cases have so far peaked at 205 during the current school year, but they have since dropped to less than half that number. The system reported a total of 95 positive cases among faculty and students on Wednesday, and 328 students in quarantine.
Taken together, this means 10 faculty members and 415 students have been sent home as of Wednesday.
Input from teachers
Joe Crabtree, the president of the Johnson City Education Association, said teachers are concerned about not having access to additional COVID sick days.
This can be particularly necessary for teachers with children who get sick or have to quarantine. Crabtree reiterated that it's also helpful for new teachers who don't have as many sick days built up.
"I've heard from a number of teachers who are worried that if they don't have that extra level of assurance that they're going to run out of sick days or not going to be able to get compensated for ... something that's out of their control," Crabtree said.
Additional COVID sick days were available last school year, Crabtree said, through funding provided by the federal government.
Currently, if a teacher has to quarantine but are still able to teach from home they don't lose a sick day, Crabtree said. He added that school administrators have asked staff to flag any sick time that they use for COVID-related reasons, which would allow the system to refund those days if they're able.