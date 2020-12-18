All students in Johnson City Schools will be on a full remote schedule when they return from winter break on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, according to a Friday news release.
The change was recommended after consultation with the Northeast Regional Health Office due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the region.
"Johnson City Schools will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 within our school community and make any necessary modifications. If changes to the schedule occur, we will notify families immediately," the announcement read.
Science Hill High School students and families will receive more information early next week regarding class schedules.
Officials ask that any student or person in a student's household who tests positive or is identified as a positive COVID-19 case reach out to Johnson City Schools via e-mail at jcscovid@jcschools.org. In your e-mails, please provide the student’s name, school, grade, teacher, date of birth and details about the case.
For COVID-19 related questions, contact the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 Public Information hotline at 877-857-2945, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
You may also contact the Ballad Health Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523, which is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. For immediate health emergencies, call 911.
For more information, visit www.jcschools.org.