Johnson City Schools will offer two learning options for families during the 2020-2021 school year, according to a Friday news release.
Parents will have the opportunity to choose whether a student will attend in-person learning or remote learning.
The final choice for families will be made on the Remote Learning Application, which will open on July 20 and close on July 24 at noon. The application can be found on all district websites. This application process is only for families who are requesting remote learning for their children.
Parents who do not complete the survey are indicating their selection for the In-Person Learning option for their student.
