Johnson City Schools announced a self-paced course for parents to help their students through remote learning.
The course, “Parent Introduction to Remote Learning," is required for all parents who registered for full remote learning for either nine or 18 weeks.
“Our district administration and staff have worked tirelessly to provide our families with support, and we believe these resources will answer many questions about the different digital platforms our students will use," Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said in a Thursday news release.
The course includes an overview of the JCS Remote Learning Handbook for Parents and Students and detailed information about the learning platforms.
“While JCS remote learning teachers will be providing their own customized orientations, we believe this course will serve as a valuable reference tool for parents,” Johnson City Schools Supervisor of Secondary and Instructional Technology David Timbs said.
“The course can be accessed multiple times for access to help documents and videos.”
At the conclusion of the first time through the course, parents will be prompted to complete a short form signifying completion of the class and review of the information. This will help schools know that parents understand the expectations and supports available in the remote learning environment.
