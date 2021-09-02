Fully vaccinated employees in the Johnson City Schools system will receive extra sick days if they contract COVID-19, a policy that won't extend to unvaccinated staff who don't have a valid medical exemption.
"The regional surge in COVID cases is affecting our ability to adequately staff some of our schools," the system said in an email to employees earlier this week.
Although some employees will be able to work remotely if they have to quarantine, the email said, staff who are too ill to do so will receive up to 10 days of COVID sick leave if they have been fully vaccinated.
They can also qualify for the additional sick leave if they have documentation from a board-certified medical provider that states they are medically ineligible to receive a vaccine. Additional sick days will not be available for unvaccinated staff.
The policy will stay in place during the first semester of the school year, ending on Dec. 17. Eligible employees who have used their own sick days since the beginning of the 2021-22 school year because of COVID-19 can apply to receive those days back.
"The whole intent is very apolitical from my standpoint," said Superintendent Steve Barnett. "Our goal is to keep students and employees in school safely."
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not exempt unvaccinated people from quarantine if they're a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case, Barnett explained. Unless they start exhibiting symptoms, vaccinated people, meanwhile, don't have to quarantine if they're a close contact.
"It's not intended to make anybody who's not vaccinated feel bad about their personal choice that they've made," Barnett said. "It's about following protocols and trying keep as many staff (and) students in school safely."
It's also not intended to punish or reward anyone, he said, noting that it's based on the guidelines laid out in the return-to-school algorithm, which provides instructions for when students and staff can exit quarantine.
Johnson City Schools implemented a similar policy during the 2020-21 school year, which extended through May. At the time, the policy did not make a distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated employees.
Barnett said the health department started giving vaccinations to school employees in late December or early January, but many weren't eligible until later.
The policy wasn't in place at the beginning of the current academic year, but it's being reintroduced now.
The superintendent said the system has asked an outside attorney to provide their opinion on the current policy to ensure there are no problems.
Although the system doesn't know the exact number, Barnett estimated that more than 80% of employees have been vaccinated.
The school system reported Tuesday that there are 14 positive COVID-19 cases among faculty and 164 among students. After peaking at 205 total cases on Aug. 19, the school system has stayed consistently below 200. Johnson City Schools does not report the number of students and staff in quarantine.
Looking at the Johnson City Schools' numbers, Barnett said the system feels like their mitigation strategies have been effective, particularly as nurses catch up with contact tracing.
The combination of contact tracing and the system's optional mask requirement, which the school system implemented on Aug. 16, have played important roles controlling spread, he said.
Next Tuesday, the Johnson City Board of Education will decide whether to extend its mask policy, which expires on Sept. 10. As of Aug. 27, 2,064 of the system's roughly 8,000 students have been opted out of district mask requirements by their parents.
The email sent to staff:
The regional surge in COVID cases is affecting our ability to adequately staff some of our schools. We understand that some employees, both certified and classified, will be able to work remotely if they are required to quarantine due to COVID-19. If an employee who is quarantined by Johnson City Schools is too sick to work remotely or is unable to perform their job duties remotely, they will be given up to 10 days of COVID sick leave if they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to the quarantine or they have documentation from a Board-certified medical provider that they are medically ineligible to receive the vaccine.
This provision will be in place through our first semester of school, to end on December 17, 2021. Any employee who has used their own sick days since the beginning of the 21/22 school year for a COVID-related quarantine can present documentation and apply for a refund of those days if they meet the above criteria.