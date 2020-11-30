With the threat of snow on the horizon, the Johnson City School system issued a news release Monday providing a rundown of its inclement weather plan.
"Johnson City Schools is aware of the implications of opening school during less than perfect conditions and of the delaying or closing of school when poor weather conditions exist or are predicted," the system said in the release. "The school system knows that it serves students within an area whose transportation system has difficulty operating efficiently when the road and/or temperature conditions are not safe."
Because some city schools open as early as 7 a.m., the system said some school buses begin picking up students at 6:25 a.m. Occasionally, conditions deteriorate quickly, the system said, which requires officials to make a later decision.
"Parents need to be aware of this possibility and plan accordingly," the release said. "The safety of students, staff and parents remains the top primary consideration."
If school is canceled for snow, does that mean that it will be a remote day for students?
No. If school is canceled or delayed due to inclement weather, both remote learners and in-person learners will follow the same schedule. Since inclement weather could force families to lose power or other essential services, snow days will apply for all students and faculty.
How does Johnson City Schools decide when to close schools due to inclement weather?
When weather events are occurring, or have occurred, the school system gathers information from many sources. The superintendent is in constant contact with Johnson City transit officials as they drive bus routes through neighborhoods and school zones. The school system consults with the National Weather Service regarding up-to-the-minute forecasts and conditions. School administrators talk to maintenance and custodial staff members to determine the condition of school campus roads and parking lots. Once all information is collected, the superintendent makes the final decision.
Why aren’t schedule changes always announced the night before?
Every attempt is made to announce school schedule changes as soon as possible. There have been times when the forecast the night before does not develop as reported. The timing of the decision remains secondary, however, to the safety issues.
How do I find out if Johnson City Schools will have a change of schedule?
Johnson City Schools will notify families of closures on school websites, district social media accounts (@JCityTNSchools), through the Johnson City Schools App and through the district’s emergency notification system, SchoolMessenger. We will also inform local media outlets of our schedule change to broadcast.