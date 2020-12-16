Science Hill High School Principal Todd Barnett will join the Johnson City Schools’ Central Office administrative team to start the new year, according to a Wednesday news release.
Dr. Josh Carter has been named interim principal at Science Hill High School for the remainder of the school year.
Barnett replaces Dr. Debra Bentley, who will retire in January after serving multiple roles in the district.
Bentley started as principal at Keystone Elementary in 1992 before the opening of Mountain View Elementary in 1995 and then moved to the Central Office to serve as director of instruction and communications since 2005.
Todd Barnett will serve as middle grades supervisor and will assist the district by helping oversee instruction, safety and mental health.
Superintendent Steve Barnett said that Todd Barnett’s experiences will be valuable additions as Johnson City Schools continues work to transition to two 6-8 middle schools.
“Todd has done a tremendous job leading Science Hill the past 3 1/2 years,” he said. “His experiences as a teacher and administrator will be a great asset to our system as we transition to two middle schools.”
Carter has worked at Science Hill for the past 22 years, starting as an English teacher in 1999. He was named the 2009 Science Hill Teacher of the Year before leaving the classroom to become an assistant principal in 2012.