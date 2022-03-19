Johnson City Schools will officially transition to two 6-8 middle schools beginning Aug. 3, which is the first day of the 2022-23 school year.
Currently, Johnson City students in fifth and sixth grades attend Indian Trail Intermediate School before moving to Liberty Bell Middle School for seventh and eighth grades.
Starting next school year, students in fifth grade will return to the elementary level, and Liberty Bell and Indian Trail will become middle schools serving sixth, seventh and eighth grades. All students will then graduate to Science Hill High School for grades 9-12.
“We’re looking forward to the opportunity to begin the 2022-2023 school year with two middle schools,” Johnson City Schools Supervisor of Instruction and Middle Schools Todd Barnett said in a press release from the system.
“In keeping with the Board of Education and (Superintendent Steve) Barnett’s vision of providing a broad range of opportunities to facilitate student growth, we are confident this configuration offers our students the resources and support necessary to prepare for Science Hill and be successful beyond high school.”
Elementary students from Lake Ridge, Fairmont and Mountain View will attend Indian Trail, and students from Cherokee, North Side, South Side, Towne Acres and Woodland will attend Liberty Bell.
School officials have said the transition to two middle schools will help the system boost the social development of students while also easing overcrowding.
The transition will result in fewer students at Liberty Bell and Indian Trail, according to the school system. Liberty Bell will have about 912 students in grades 6-8, less than its current tally of 1,141, and Indian Trail will have approximately 854 students in grades 6-8, down from its total of 1,131.
To accommodate additional students at the elementary level, the system is constructing a total of 20 classrooms: Four at South Side and eight apiece at both Woodland and Lake Ridge. The renovations will also involve upgrading HVAC systems.
City officials held a ribbon cutting for the new classrooms at South Side in January.
“As a city we’re sending a message — a message Johnson City has sent now for many decades — that we value education and we value the teachers and we value the facilities necessary for creating an environment where learning can successfully take place,” Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise said during the ceremony.
In addition to providing more room at Indian Trail and Liberty Bell, the changes will also mean students in the Johnson City system will have to make one less school transition.
“The additional year at the middle school level also allows staff to build and develop deeper relationships with all students, but especially those who are most at risk,” the system said in a press release.
The system said the transition will “enhance opportunities for students in every facet of their education, including academics, athletics, fine arts and leadership development.”
Both Liberty Bell and Indian Trail will have athletic teams that will compete against surrounding schools and each other.
The schools will use the same program of study and will prepare students for opportunities at Science Hill High School, including advanced placement courses and career and technical education.