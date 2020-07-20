Johnson City school students will get some more time at home as the Board of Education voted Monday to delay the start of the school year from Aug. 4 until Aug. 10.
The board held its first in-person meeting in months on Monday to discuss reopening schools as questions from parents and students loomed.
Johnson City Schools recently released its 2020-21 school year protocols as the district prepares to reopen schools for in-person learning.
The school district also recently released applications for families to select remote learning options by July 24 if they feel uncomfortable sending their children to school for in-person or “hybrid” learning. Superintendent Steve Barnett said over 1,000 have already signed up.
The district stated in its reopening plan that schools may close if the Tennessee Department of Health records an average of 11 or more new cases per 100,000 Washington County residents within two weeks. As of Monday, Washington County recorded an average of 16.35. Washington County recorded 40 new cases, putting Northeast Tennessee’s total active cases at 924.
Johnson City Education Association President Joe Crabtree said he’s been talking to staff for the past three weeks about the situation the region has been in.
He said staff want to be in the classroom but have some health concerns. He asked the board to reconsider the district’s start date.
“The staff is concerned,” he said. “So we’ve got some tough decisions ahead.”
Barnett said moving the starting date to Aug. 10 was a “prudent” recommendation. Board Member Kathy Hall said she was fine with the plan, but would’ve rather postponed it by two weeks.
“We’re continuing to plan and prepare to be ready,” Barnett said.
Students and staff in schools will be required to abide by physical distancing when possible and use face coverings, unless alone in a room. Face coverings have to cover the nose and mouth. Officials are seeking to keep meetings limited to 10 people and prohibit meetings larger than 50.
Board Chairman Tim Belise said everyone in the community needs to “do their part” to slow the spread so schools can get back to normal. He said the upcoming semester will be difficult for students, families and teachers alike.
“It’s still fluid, and that’s the thing that stinks,” Belisle said.
In other business, the new Liberty Bell Middle School cafeteria and gym is about 90% complete, according to a report by Projects Manager Randy Trivette.
Trivette said the project should be completed by around Aug. 24 or 25. Until then, he said officials should plan to use Freedom Hall Civic Center for the cafeteria and gym for two to three weeks after school starts. The project is a key component of creating two new middle schools for grades 5-8 out of Indian Trail Intermediate School and Liberty Bell.
Construction documents for alterations at Indian Trail were recently approved by the Tennessee Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials anticipate advertising for bids in late July 2020, with construction beginning in October 2020. They expect to be completed by the spring or summer of 2022.
For more information on building projects, COVID-19 plans and other district business, visit www.jcschools.org.