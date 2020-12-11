Online learning opportunities will remain in place at Johnson City Schools after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Friday announcement from the district.
The district is planning to establish a fully online school as a “12th school” for the 2021-2022 school year. School officials and educators met last Friday to form a strategy to establish the virtual option.
The discussion was led by consultant Tom Murray, who serves as the director of innovation for Future Ready Schools and has testified before the United States Congress and Senate about how to make public education “future-ready.”
According to the district, Murray and local officials are looking ahead to create “a program that is student-centered and provides ample opportunities for all.”
“This was a great opportunity to get stakeholders together to begin the conversation of what a fully online school will look like for Johnson City,” Superintendent Steve Barnett said in a Friday news release. “This session will jumpstart our plans as we look at programs that have been successful and work on creating a program that will be successful for our students.”
Barnett said the new online option will be established through Tennessee’s Basic Education Program funding. He said the details of the online option were still being determined as of Friday.
“We aren’t adding buildings or administrators, so we don’t see funding being a barrier we will need to overcome,” he told the Press. “We are still working through some of the logistics, which is one reason we wanted to start this process early.
“Our meeting last week was the first of many, and we will work through specific logistics as our vision becomes clearer.”
There are approximately 2,000 Johnson City Schools students participating in the district’s full remote offering amid the pandemic.
Barnett said officials learned a lot about how to improve online schooling options during the pandemic.
“We are very proud of the way our tech team has tackled this unprecedented strain on our network and we have worked to make improvements since our difficulties in August,” he said. “We are confident that our network will be able to support this online option, as we currently have approximately 2,000 students who are fully remote.”
Supervisor of Secondary and Instructional Technology David Timbs said he appreciated Murray’s insights on how to expand online schooling options allowing students to accelerate through coursework to graduate early.
“We wouldn’t have thought up, on our own, to discuss all of the things that we talked about today,” Timbs said in a news release.
“But by beginning with a formal planning process, we will ensure that we can deliver a better and more organized product that is sustainable over time. This allows us to keep our students in Johnson City and provide them with the educational rigor that our families have come to expect.”