In four months, Johnson City Schools will have two middle schools serving grades 6-8, a change that the system expects will boost the academic opportunities for students while also easing overcrowding.
On Monday, the Johnson City Board of Education heard an update on the transition, which will take place at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year in August.
Officials say the modification will reduce the number of school transitions students make from four to three.
Additionally, the conversion will expand academic, athletic and extracurricular opportunities and provide more time for instructional staff to build stronger relationships with students, especially those who are most at risk.
“Moving two years at a time through some very formative years — we want to revisit and slow it down a little bit and give these kids time to develop and mature from sixth grade through eighth grade and have some opportunities for leadership that they’ll see again at the high school level,” Middle Grades Supervisor Todd Barnett told the board on Monday. “This transition helps us do that.”
What will change?
Currently, Johnson City students attend Indian Trail Intermediate School for grades five and six and Liberty Bell Middle School for grades seven and eight.
Under the new model, fifth-graders will remain at the elementary level, and Liberty Bell and Indian Trail will both become middle schools serving grades 6-8.
Returning fifth grade to the elementary schools will also alleviate congestion at Indian Trail, which currently has a student population of a little more than 1,100 students.
To accommodate additional students at the elementary level, the system is constructing a total of 20 classrooms: Four at South Side and eight apiece at both Woodland and Lake Ridge.
Starting in August, Indian Trail Middle School will accept students from Fairmont, Lake Ridge and Mountain View elementary schools. The system projects it will have a total enrollment of 854 students in 2022-23.
Meanwhile, Liberty Bell Middle School will accept students from Cherokee, North Side, South Side, Towne Acres and Woodland elementary schools. It will have a total anticipated enrollment of 912 students.
Equal opportunities
Barnett said the system will offer equal opportunities in academics, athletics, arts and extracurricular activities at both schools. That will also extend to the assortment of classes.
After evaluating instructors’ teaching credentials and the needs of students, the system has reassigned employees to ensure schools have equitable staffing. Staff were notified of their placement in January, and principals led a day of in-service activities on March 1. Another in-service day will occur in May.
Because their availability tends to depend on student interest, the clubs offered at each school may vary. Students will be able to participate in student government association, 4-H, mathletes, intramurals and others.
Both schools will also have a full slate of athletic opportunities, including baseball, football, cross country, basketball, softball and more.
What comes next?
Beginning April 29, families will receive notifications of their student’s middle school placement plus transportation forms.
Transportation forms should be returned to their current school by May 16, and Johnson City Transit will begin notifying families of their bus information starting in mid-June. The system hopes to host a spring meet-and-greet and orientation for families in May.
The school system will continue to post updates on its website, www.jcschools.org.