Fostering a safe school environment, satisfying the academic needs of students and maintaining competitive pay.
Those are just a handful of objectives that may appear in an upcoming five-year plan for Johnson City Schools, which the system has assembled with assistance from local stakeholders.
On Monday, members of the Johnson City Board of Education heard a presentation about a 23-page draft of the document. It outlines five main goals for the system between its adoption in 2022 and 2027.
“This is one of the most important things we do as a board,” said board Chair Kathy Hall, “because it really does give us marching orders as a school system for the next five years. Even if board members aren’t here, it still sets the tone and sets the priorities.”
The board identified those overarching goals last year. The district then assembled a series of subcommittees to flesh out dozens of specific action steps, which are listed in the full draft plan. The board will hold a work session between now and their board meeting in June to evaluate those details and provide feedback.
The goals included in the five-year plan are:
1. Advance student achievement, participation and support in all curricular and extracurricular programs.
2. Strengthen stakeholder communication and community connections.
3. Recruit, support, and retain a high-quality workforce.
4. Create and enhance safe, effective learning environments.
5. Promote physical, social, and mental wellness.
View the full document at www.jcschools.org/content2/968.
Other business
• At the suggestion of board member Tom Hager, the Board of Education will ask the City Commission to evaluate the option of purchasing property beside Cherokee Elementary School. The board formalized that request with an unanimous vote on Monday.
“Whether that land is suitable for real building, it surely is suitable for something for school use,” Hager said. “My opinion is schools can never have enough property.”
Although Hager noted he doesn’t have a specific use in mind, he’s asking the City Commission to explore the option of purchasing it if they deem it worthwhile.
“I would be amenable to whatever we can put there in the future,” he said.
City leaders are evaluating whether to annex that 7.2-acre parcel, which sits adjacent to the school on Lone Oak Road.
Marty Parker, who is under contract to buy the property on Lone Oak Road, told the Press in April he asked the city to annex the land so it has access to city water and sewer services. Although he said in April he’s still formalizing precise plans for the parcel, it’s possible those will include higher-end condominiums or townhomes.
• The board voted 6-1 to use $61,440 from its Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity grant to pay for eight Spot Vision Screeners, which would be in addition to a total of seven the system will soon have in a couple weeks.
“By adding another eight screeners we will be able to have one at each of our schools and a few extra for our coordinated school health department for health screenings,” Johnson City Schools Safety Supervisor Greg Wallace said in a message to board members. “We have been using the Spot Vision Screeners for the past three years.
“It allows our healthcare team to provide a more comprehensive screening for our students who may have vision problems that could be hindering their ability to learn in the classroom.”
Board member Ginger Carter voted against the funding request.
“I just have a hard time saying we can approve $61,000 of equipment that the pediatrician’s office typically don’t screen with,” Carter said. “I’m not for spending that amount of money when a school is not primarily (diagnosing vision issues) but to screen only, which we can do with $20 charts.”
Wallace said these machines increase the speed at which the system can conduct eye screenings, which usually take less than five seconds with the Spot Vision Screeners.
“When we used to do our coordinated school health screening we did use the eye charts,” he said. “One of our goals is to get students in and out with the least amount of disruption to the classroom, so we’ve been able to streamline that.”
• The board has decreased the amount families of out-of-district students will pay in annual tuition by $450.
Members set new rates during their meeting Monday, which will now be $1,200 for students from Carter, Sullivan and Washington counties and $1,700 for students from other counties in Tennessee. Teachers will receive a 50% reduction.