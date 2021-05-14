Johnson City Schools announced middle-grade staff members for the Johnson City Virtual Academy on Friday.
The academy will serve students in grades 5-12 and will act as the district's only fully remote option for the 2021-22 school year.
Seven of the eight teachers in grades 5-8 were fully remote during the 2020-21 school year.
The academy's middle-grade teachers include Lisa Messimer (5th ELA/Social Studies), Caroline Bauguess (5th Science/Math), Marla Hyatt (6th ELA/Social Studies), Stephanie Elliott (6th Science/Math), Nicole Havert (7th/8th Math), Devin Plaas (7th/ 8th ELA), Emily Stevens (7th/8th Science), Dr. Lisa Embree (7th/8th Social Studies) and Alison Russell (Special Education).
In a press release, Messimer, who will be joining the Virtual Academy from Indian Trail, said that she is excited about the opportunity.
“The Virtual Academy will offer the same standard of excellence that our community has come to expect from Johnson City Schools," she said. "I’m excited to join the team as we blaze this new trail for our students and families.”
Elliot said her time teaching fully remote during the 2020-21 school year was something that she enjoyed and an experience that taught her a lot of things.
“Through trial, tribulation, and continuous feedback from students and parents, we discovered what a remote classroom needed to look like, and how it worked, for us,” she said. “Based on our discoveries, we were able to adjust our classroom and tailor it to what we needed in a remote environment."
Visit VirtualAcademy.JCSchools.org for more information or to fill out an application.