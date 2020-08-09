Johnson City Schools will provide daily curbside meal pick-up and meal delivery for students from Aug. 10 until Aug. 28.
Curbside Pick-up: How it works
• Meals will be provided from 9:30- 10:15 a.m. Monday through Friday at all Johnson City School locations.
• Eligible students will receive up to one breakfast and one lunch per day at the time of pick-up based on parent request.
• Each individual school will establish how traffic will flow and the precise pick up location for meals. It will be similar to the summer feeding pick up. Please contact the school cafeteria to find out how to pick-up meals at that school.
• You may choose any school to pick up meals; it doesn’t have to be the school your child attends. Parents/guardians with students at multiple schools should pick up all meals at one school site.
• Parents/guardians are allowed to pick up meals and bring them home to their children. Parents will be asked to complete a sheet listing student name, school, and meal(s) requested (breakfast and/or lunch) each day. This will be compared to student enrollment.
Meal Delivery: How it works
• Meals will be delivered daily between 10 am to Noon depending on location and the bus delivery route. The bus routes will be the same as the summer feeding routes. Eligible students will receive one breakfast and one lunch per day at the time of delivery.
If a need exists where no route is planned, please contact Ann Hilliard, Johnson City School Food Service, at 423-434-5228. The request will be reviewed and considered, but, not guaranteed.
Meal Costs and Payments differ from summer feeding based on Federal rules.
• Meals will be charged to the student’s account according to the student’s eligibility status.
• There must be sufficient funds in a student’s meal account to cover the cost of meals if payment is needed based on reduced price or paid meal status. (This is everyone not currently approved for free meals. Free status from 2019-20 is still in effect).
• If you don’t already have an payment account set up, you may do so at www.myschoolbucks.com.
• Pre-payments by check can be made on-site or arranged through the Food Service Office at 100 E. Maple St., or by calling 423-434-5228. Daily handling of cash will not be done for safety as well as speed of meal delivery.
Meal prices
• Reduced breakfast, 30 cents
• Reduced lunch, 40 cents
• Paid breakfast, $1.75
• Paid lunch — Elementary — (K-4), $2.50 –Intermediate/Middle School — (5-8) — $2.65; High School — (9-12), $2.85
Free and Reduced Lunch Applications: How to Apply
• Applications for free and reduced benefits will be available at all Johnson City Schools front office locations or on the bus routes. One application is submitted for all children in the household who attend school in Johnson City. You may return completed applications to any Johnson City school office, Central Office or bus route.
For more information regarding free and reduced benefits, contact the School Food Service Office at 423-434-5228 or e-mail hilliardj@jcschools.org.
Contributed to the Press