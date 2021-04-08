Johnson City Schools has officially launched the application for the Johnson City Virtual Academy.
The school will open to serve students in August 2021 in grades 5-12.
“A great deal of preparation has gone in to make sure that the JCVA program reflects the quality of instruction and learning that parents have come to expect in the other Johnson City Schools,” JCVA Principal George Laoo said.
All teachers will be employees of Johnson City Schools and fully licensed to serve in the grades and content areas where assigned.
Remote learning opportunities will not be offered through any of the other eleven schools in Johnson City Schools during the 2021-22 school year. For the first year of operation, there will be a limited number of seats available in grades 5-8.
Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and students and families will be notified of their acceptance to the JCVA by school staff. Space limitations necessitate applying early for consideration. Students applying to the JCVA must be on track academically and have a demonstrated record of satisfactory school attendance.
“Our Board of Education has been committed to offering a permanent, alternative experience for our families and students who desire a different educational approach,” Johnson City Schools Supervisor of Secondary and Instructional Technology David Timbs said.
“We are excited about the launch of the JCVA and how it will grow to serve our students.”
Visit virtualacademy.jcschools.org for more information.
Contributed to the Press