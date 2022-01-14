Substitute teachers in the Johnson City Schools system will receive a $10 per day pay increase, which officials hope will help alleviate an ongoing shortage.
The Johnson City Board of Education on Friday voted to increase pay for substitute teachers from $70 per day to $80 per day.
Retired teachers will receive a boost from $100 per day to $110. Additionally, the system will expand eligibility to include retired teachers from districts outside Johnson City.
"Like a lot of places now, we're struggling to make sure we have enough substitutes, so often some of our teachers are filling in on their planning time or other times," said Board Chair Kathy Hall. "We just want to make sure we're doing everything we can to get qualified substitutes in."
Those problems, she noted, aren't unique to Johnson City Schools. The pay increase, Hall said, will likely boost the system above other districts.
With so many retired teachers moving to the area, Hall added, the board wanted to expand the qualifications for extra pay to more people.
Particularly at the high schools, said Superintendent Steve Barnett, teachers will fill in for colleagues when they're out.
"We've seen an increase in that since the beginning of the pandemic through now," Barnett said.
Lee Patterson, the system's Human Resources Director, said the system only has a fraction of the substitute teachers needed to cover all its open classes.
Many of those classes, Patterson added, will be filled by permanent subs. Although the exact number can fluctuate, the system currently has a total of about eight permanent subs on staff.
Subs will also oftentimes cover multiple class periods, and the system will pull tutors to fill empty slots if needed.
"Our first priority is always to make sure our regular classes are covered," Patterson said.
The system never leaves a class uncovered, she said, but it's not ideal to pull someone from their regular jobs.
Several years ago, when unemployment was high, Patterson said the system had so many people applying for its substitute training class that they couldn't accommodate them all.
"Now it's really dropped off," she said.
The system's next substitute training class will be on Jan. 20, and 14 people have applied to attend the class, which oftentimes last about four hours. The system conducts quick interviews with candidates beforehand to ensure they're able to perform the essential functions of the job.
Why has it been so difficult to find subs? One reason, Patterson said, could be the low unemployment rate — people are simply dropping out of the employment pool. The pandemic is also a likely culprit, she said. Substitutes don't want to unnecessarily expose themselves to COVID-19.
"We're having trouble finding employees in every position that we post," Patterson said. "It's not just limited to subs."
Johnson City Schools is often able to draw recruits from many of the teaching programs in the area, which means finding employees isn't typically an issue.
"This year, the numbers are down," Patterson said.