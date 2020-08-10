Much of the questions on parents’ and students’ minds going into Monday’s Johnson City Board of Education meeting revolved around remote learning and fall sports.
Last week, the board held a special meeting to discuss Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order to allow contact sports during the pandemic.
Chairman Tim Belisle reiterated Monday he’s worried it’s “inconsistent” to start school remotely while resuming contact sports, even with crowd restrictions and limited practices.
He pointed out that many collegiate sports are considering canceling their seasons due to COVID-19 infection numbers.
“I just don’t know it’s responsible for us to do that at this point,” he said before voting against a motion to allow fall contact sports.
Despite this, the board approved the motion to allow all fall sports to proceed while requiring athletes to sign a form acknowledging safety guidelines.
The board also discussed remote learning. During public comments, parents talked about how the system’s first day went on Monday.
Shannon Castillo said the “silent majority” of parents chose for children to go to school.
“You all have listened to the vocal minority — the 30% of parents who wanted their kids to learn remotely,” she said.
Castillo suggested updating the remote learning system, due to some technical difficulties on some of the platforms used by the district. She also proposed finding a way to bring kids back to school and suggested a staggered schedule.
Danielle Goodrich, a parent of three children in the district, said she believes children should be back in school.
“The teachers want to be back; the kids want to be back,” she said, adding that she believes “distance learning is ineffective.”
“And after seeing it firsthand today, I know it.”
Supervisor of Secondary and Instructional Technology David Timbs said “there’s no playbook” for virtually teaching about 8,000 students. Despite some glitches, attendance was high, and students were staying engaged.
“We’re still working through this,” he said.
Science Hill High School Principal Todd Barnett said Monday’s problems were much like any “first day of the year hiccups.”
“Instead of the navigation being trying to find classes and navigating the building, they were trying to navigate technology with Canvas, Zoom and Google Meets and some of those things,” he said, adding that “we’ll get better each day.”
