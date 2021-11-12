With Gov. Bill Lee signing a bill Friday limiting schools' ability to enforce mask mandates, Johnson City Schools has prematurely ended its mask requirement.
The policy, which included an opt out for students, was originally scheduled to expire in January. It allowed parents to opt their children out of the requirement by filling out an online form. Roughly a quarter of all students were eventually opted out of the mandate.
In a message to families on Friday, the system said students and staff can continue to wear a mask if they choose.
The school system will also no longer be able to use school nurses to conduct contact tracing. That responsibility will now fall on the Northeast Regional Health Department. The department will also now notify families of potential COVID-19 exposures.
The school system will continue to follow the "Return to School" algorithm, a flowchart that outlines the conditions under which students can return to school if they contract COVID-19 or are exposed to a positive case.
A student with one minor symptom will be assessed, the system said, and can return to school after the symptom is no longer evident.
Students with two symptoms or one major symptom — such as a new cough, difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell or a fever greater than 100.4 — will be required to receive a test, have an acceptable alternative diagnosis, or remain out of school for the required number of days.
Students who are quarantined by the Northeast Regional Health Department will still be labeled as "quarantined present." The system said it reserves the right to ask for documentation of proof of quarantine.
The school system will continue to have some restrictions on visitors in school buildings. That will include a limited number of visitors, asking parents to eat with their child in a separate area, and maintaining appropriate social distancing when assisting in school-related activities.
Instead of updating the numbers every weekday, Johnson City Schools will transition to updating its online COVID-19 dashboard three times a week: Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It will also no longer track quarantines.
"This is in an effort to only post accurate information, as we will not be assisting in contact tracing or quarantining," the system said. "If needed, we may begin posting positive flu numbers."
On Friday, the system reported that it had 21 positive COVID-19 cases among students and two among faculty. That's a sharp decline from the high of 205 total cases it saw on Aug. 20. The mask requirement went into effect on Aug. 17.
The new state law prevents public schools from issuing mask mandates except under extreme circumstances, according to Chalkbeat Tennessee.
The legislation allows a school to approve a 14-day mask mandate if the governor has declared a COVID-specific state of emergency, the principal has requested universal masking, and the county’s rolling infection rate is at least 1,000 cases per 100,000 over 14 days.