Where does Johnson City Schools see itself in five years? The system wants your help answering that question.
The system is in the process of developing a new five-year plan, which will serve as a guiding document for the board of education and the district.
Last Monday, the Johnson City Board of Education officially launched that process by approving a set of goals.
Those include advancing student achievement, recruiting and retaining a high quality workforce, promoting general wellness, strengthening communication with the community and creating a safe, effective learning environment.
The school board is now developing subcommittees made up of community members that will assess each of the five goals and how to measure them. The planning process will continue for the next several months before the new five-year plan goes into effect on July 1.
“These subcommittees play a vital role in helping our board and district shape the future of our schools,” Johnson City Board of Education Chairwoman Kathy Hall said in a press release.
“We look forward to fully engaging parents, students, teachers, administrators and community members in our planning process to help create meaningful conversations and push our district forward.”
Sub-committees will meet no more than five times between January and February. An interest form is available on the system's website, www.jcschools.org/subcommittee. It will be removed at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20.
There are a limited number of seats available on each subcommittee, so completing the form does not guarantee placement.
Hall said the system is trying to get as many different people to participate in these subcommittee meetings as possible. Each subcommittee will also have a member of the school board.
The Board of Education will hear a presentation of the system's objectives and strategies after spring break. They'll see a draft document in May and approve the new plan during the board's regular meeting in June.
The system's five goals are:
• Achievement: Advance student achievement, participation and support
• Human Resources: Recruit, support and retain a high quality workforce
• Wellness and Safety: Promote physical, social and mental wellness
• Community Engagement: Strengthen stakeholder communication and community connections
• Infrastructure: Create and enhance safe, effective learning environments