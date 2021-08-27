After peaking at 205 on Aug. 20, the number of COVID-19 cases in Johnson City Schools has remained below 200 this week. Is this a good sign?
"We always like to temper these answers by saying we're cautiously optimistic ... because you never know what the next week might bring, but I feel like certainly our numbers are dropping, they've tapered off," Safety Supervisor Greg Wallace told the Press on Friday.
Officials believe more aggressive contact tracing protocols combined with new mitigation strategies have made it easier to get a better handle on spread in classrooms.
The system reintroduced stronger contact tracing measures after the first week of school. Teachers are maintaining strict seating charts in classrooms, including in schools where students move from class-to-class.
That has allowed the system, Wallace said, to quarantine students and staff who are direct contacts with positive COVID cases.
According to the system's online COVID-19 dashboard, total cases across students and staff mostly stayed between 180 and 200 from Monday through Friday.
Unlike Washington County Schools, Johnson City does not track the number of students and staff in quarantine, but Wallace said he's not against starting.
Early on, however, it would have been difficult for nurses to be able to calculate those numbers while they were also spending so much time contact tracing, he said. The system also wants to be sure it's sharing the most accurate numbers possible.
Washington County Schools, which will be closed next week because of significant COVID spread, reported on Friday that 1,495 students were quarantined.
Wallace estimated less than 500 Johnson City students are in quarantine. School officials, he said, try to be as precise as possible about who they send home.
Recently, the school system closed six teams at Indian Trail Intermediate School because of COVID-19 spread at the facility. One of those teams is returning to the classroom, bringing the total down to five.
A few additional classrooms have been closed at other schools across the system, including at Liberty Bell Middle School. Some of those have been at elementary schools where it's difficult to prevent students from interacting with each other.
Superintendent Steve Barnett said the system's COVID-19 safeguards are paying off. He added that administrators are aware students will be attending events like fairs or participating in activities like after school athletics, which could expose them to the virus.
"We know we're going to see cases of COVID-19 throughout our community and within our schools, and we just have to do our part to help to mitigate and also identify possible cases," Barnett said. "It's one of the things that's allowing us to keep our schools open."
Masks, masks, masks
Jessica Rojas-Williams, a registered nurse who works for Ballad Health, said her son John, an eighth grader at Liberty Bell, came home on Aug. 13 with a headache and a sore throat.
She took him to get a COVID test the following week, which came back positive. He has since recovered.
John wears a mask to school, but he told his mom that at the time he contracted the virus many students weren’t.
On Aug. 13 — the day Rojas-Williams said John came home with symptoms — the Johnson City Board of Education passed a mask requirement that included an opt-out for students. The mandate lasts through Sept. 10.
A few days later, on Aug. 16, Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order giving parents across the state the ability to opt their children out of mask requirements.
As of Friday afternoon, 2,064 of the system's 8,000 students have been opted out of the school system's mask requirement. That's a modest increase over the 1,999 students who had been opted out as of Aug. 20.
More than a third of those opt outs, 833 students, are at Science Hill High School.
Although they can remove it in certain situations, such as when they're teaching or in a small group setting when distanced, staff do not have the ability to opt out of the system's mask requirement.
Wallace and Barnett said neither are aware of any incidents in which a student has been bullied for wearing or not wearing a mask.
Parents shouldn’t be able to opt their students out of masks, Rojas-Williams said.
“I think that’s very irresponsible,” she said. “Maybe I’m talking like a health care worker, but I think everybody should wear a mask and everyone should get vaccinated.”
Rojas-Williams said she worked with COVID-19 patients last summer, an experience that she said was traumatizing.
“Working with COVID last year was eye-opening for me,” Rojas-Williams said. “This is no joke. This is something serious.”