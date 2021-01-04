Johnson City school board votes to limit public comments, gives vaccine update

Some system employees receive COVID shots
The Johnson City Board of Education will now limit public comments at regular meetings following a disruption at last month’s meeting.
On Monday, the board voted to revise its public comment policies to ensure comments come specifically from district stakeholders, which would include students, parents of students, district employees and people who pay property taxes in Johnson City.
The board will also limit individual comments from five minutes to three minutes, allowing 30 minutes total for topics on the agenda. Separate public forums could be held for issues that demand more time.
Board member Beth Simpson made the motion to approve the new policy changes before the board voted unanimously to put them into effect.
The decision came after Jonesborough resident Philip Kemp disrupted the board’s Dec. 7 meeting to protest COVID-19 mask policies. Chairwoman Kathy Hall called a recess after Kemp refused to wear a mask during his comments to the board. Hall said that incident spurred a special meeting on Dec. 18 to discuss revising public comment guidelines.
Moving along, Superintendent Steve Barnett said some school system employees were able to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the Northeast Regional Health Office over the weekend at Freedom Hall Civic Center.
He said the first wave of vaccinations came earlier than expected for district staff following a Wednesday announcement from the Tennessee Department of Health that said educators would be among those prioritized for the vaccine.
“We had a lot of teachers in that higher risk category. They went down from there and were able to get some of our other teachers and staff members through,” Barnett said following the meeting held via Zoom.
Barnett said he did not yet have an exact number of how many district employees received the vaccine.
In other business, construction is underway for alterations to Indian Trail Intermediate School, which include additional science labs and storage. The project is projected to be completed by the summer of 2021.
For more information on Monday’s meeting, visit www.jcschools.org.