The Johnson City Board of Education went back to business as usual Tuesday after schools reopened their doors for in-person learning on Aug. 31.
The board had a comparatively short monthly meeting following months of grappling with school reopening plans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the board’s financial report, Board Member Kathy Hall said she was happy to see that the district had not experienced a sales tax revenue “crash” officials initially expected as a result of the pandemic.
Hall proposed a $500 bonus for full-time employees and a $250 bonus for part-time employees. Those bonuses would cost about $618,000.
“I just want to make sure we let our staff know how incredibly grateful we are for all their hard work,” Hall said before the board decided to further discuss bonuses at October’s regular board meeting.
The board approved the purchase of the full Zoom educational video collaboration platform for the 2020-21 school year, which will cost $22,320.
Officials said the additional features will help further serve the 2,600 district students who opted to continue remote learning.
The board also discussed a recorded enrollment drop of 175 students compared to last year, according to the district’s 20-day enrollment report. Officials are currently working to research whether that decline has to do with factors such as homeschooling or students moving out of the area.
During the board’s building projects update, Project Manager Randy Trivette told the board that construction documents have been approved by the Tennessee Fire Marshal’s Office for classroom alterations and additions at Indian Trail Intermediate School, which are important components of creating two new middle schools out of Liberty Bell and Indian Trail for grades 5-8. Officials hope to submit plans for approval by the Johnson City Commission on Oct. 15 and expect to complete additions by the end of 2021.
Construction is now underway to add four classrooms to South Side Elementary, while architects work to finalize construction drawings for eight new classrooms at Woodland Elementary and Lake Ridge Elementary.
Trivette said the new Liberty Bell cafeteria and gym are “around 98%” complete, and officials expect the new facility to be ready for use by the end of the month.
• In other business, the board once again extended Superintendent Steve Barnett’s contract until at least June 30, 2024.