Johnson City school board reduces crowd capacity at basketball games

The Johnson City Board of Education decided Monday to limit capacity at basketball games during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a winter sports update, Athletic Director Keith Turner discussed safety guidelines at basketball games. Much of the discussion centered on capacity and physical distancing.
Turner said other athletic directors in the Big 7 Conference and throughout the state recently agreed to reduce capacity by about 75%, which would allow for 900 total people at Science Hill basketball games.
Chairman Tim Belisle said attendance should be further reduced due to “astronomical” COVID-19 numbers in the region.
“If you put a bunch of people inside an enclosed gymnasium, you’re just going to have a Petri dish there,” Belisle said.
The board then voted unanimously to limit total gym occupancy to 600. That decision will remain in place through December unless modified by the board.
Moving along, Safety Supervisor Greg Wallace gave the board a safety protocol update following a recent closure at Liberty Bell.
Johnson City Schools officials decided last week to close Liberty Bell Middle School until Nov. 11 at the recommendation of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office after the district planned to send 230 Liberty Bell students home Tuesday over concerns about exposure to COVID-19.
As of Monday, Wallace said 59 students and nine faculty members have tested positive in the district. Ten of those students were from Liberty Bell.
“We’ve had a significant increase in the number of positive cases in our community, and obviously that’s going to carry over to schools,” Wallace said, adding that the district will continue basing COVID-19 decisions on the guidance of local health officials.
Projects Manager Randy Trivette said students began using the new Liberty Bell Middle School cafeteria and gym on Oct. 12 following the recent completion of the facility.
Construction is underway for four classroom additions to South Side Elementary School. Drawings for eight classrooms at Woodland Elementary have been approved by the State Fire Marshal, and work is expected to begin in January or February.
Thomas Weems Architects are also currently working on construction drawings and documents for classroom additions to Lake Ridge, with an expectation to be completed by the end of 2020.
Belisle was given special recognition for serving on the board for 13 years. He recently decided not to run for re-election Tuesday, when voters will cast their ballots for school board members.