The Johnson City Board of Education will meet with legislators on Dec. 10 to discuss a variety of topics, including school funding and testing concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Steve Barnett said the meeting will allow the board's newly-elected members to meet two new legislators and state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City.
The meeting will bring new board members Dr. Ginger Carter, Beth Simpson and Kenneth Herb Greenlee together with incoming state Reps. Tim Hicks and Rebecca Alexander. All were elected on Nov. 3.
“We’ll meet and talk about the legislators’ perspectives going into the legislative calendar this year,” Barnett said. “As new legislators, I’m sure they have ideas.”
Barnett said officials could discuss state testing during the pandemic, which has been an area of concern among local districts in recent months.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee recently called for legislators to consider the suspension of negative consequences for schools and teachers related to student assessment results for the 2020-21 school year after schools have had to face temporary closures and institute remote and hybrid learning models.
“Some of the things I know we’re going to talk about is the impact of COVID-19 and the schedule with remote, hybrid and in-person instruction — not just in Johnson City, but in the region. How that impacts assessing students from the state level, and how that is used for working with schools,” Barnett said.
Though negative consequences for testing could be rescinded, tests will continue to gauge student progress. Other tests also require a 95% participation rate among students, which Barnett said could prove difficult as some students continue remote learning.
“We’re also required to test 95% of our students, and that’s probably another thing that’s going to come up,” he said.
“We have families who have underlying conditions and all kinds of reasons they don't feel uncomfortable going to school in-person, and it’s going to be hard to give that 95% threshold that’s required by the state for the ACT," he continued. "It’s the same thing with our end-of-course exams.”
Barnett said district officials hope to discuss school funding issues, including the need for additional nurses to do contact tracing during the pandemic.
Barnett said board members and legislators could also discuss possible solutions to local school funding disputes.
Last year, Jonesborough announced plans to fund a new K-8 school and sports complex estimated to cost about $32 million through a lease agreement with Washington County.
Johnson City Schools leaders have since criticized the move as a legal loophole to avoid sharing county funds. During an October school board election forum, Simpson suggested the need for a state legislative solution.
The legislative meeting will come after the board’s monthly meeting on Dec. 7, when the board will select a new chairperson, vice-chairperson and secretary.