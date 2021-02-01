While the COVID-19 outbreak has caused numerous setbacks across multiple facets of society, it has taught school officials that virtual instruction is possible.
“We do know now that in education in general that we’ve turned this curve that we’ve offered this type of educational experience,” said David Timbs, Johnson City Schools’ supervisor of secondary and instructional technology, “and it would be really hard to just do in-person brick-and-mortar (instruction) when this has worked so well for a variety of reasons.”
The Johnson City Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to move forward with the creation of a new all-virtual academy, which would essentially serve as a 12th school within the system.
As of Jan. 26, the school system had about 1,464 students across grades K-12 (or approximately 19% of its students) learning in a fully virtual format. Additionally, about 64 teachers across grades K-12 are teaching remote classes.
“We have served students from kindergarten through high school this year virtually and learned, I feel like, how to do it really well,” Timbs said. “Our teachers have really adapted.”
Timbs said remote instruction can be a feasible option for families who need flexibility in their schedule, such as if a student is involved in traveling sports.
Now that the board has approved the creation of the academy, Timbs said the next steps will involve coming up with a name and sending out an interest survey to parents, which will help school officials determine what grade levels they’ll offer in the virtual academy.
According to a timeline shared with the board, officials plan to launch the academy in August.
Attendance restrictions
After limiting the number of spectators in compliance with state COVID-19 guidelines, Johnson City Schools will now allow more people to attend Science Hill High School basketball games with precautions.
The board heard an update about the new guidance on Monday, and officials expect their plan will limit the number of attendees to roughly 750 people.
The decision comes after Gov. Bill Lee announced last week plans to lift restrictions on attendance at school sporting events, citing a decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state.
The system plans to adhere to TSSAA guidance, which states that schools should stick to one-third of their capacity during games. This would allow at maximum of 900 people in the Science Hill gym.
“We feel like that’s a really safe amount,” Science Hill Athletic Director Keith Turner said. “We’ve done really well about getting our season in and we don’t want to do anything to jeopardize that, so we don’t want to overdo it.”
Before the changes, the school system had been restricting attendance at sporting events to athletes’ immediate family, and Turner estimated the number of attendees had been limited to roughly 150 people per game.
“We weren’t even getting enough to pay the officials and security, and we’re a good-sized school,” Turner said.
The system will now allow the school’s four basketball teams, cheerleaders and dance team access to tickets for their immediate family members. Previously, Turner said cheerleaders and members of the dance team weren’t able to attend.
Current season ticket holders will also be allowed, and visiting teams will also be provided access to tickets for their immediate family and grandparents. Additionally, Science Hill students will be able to pre-purchase 100 tickets.
Anyone attending the game must either have a season ticket or be on the family list to purchase a ticket.
The system said it will continue to follow procedures for entry that include temperature checks and face masks. Seats also will be taped off to encourage social distancing.
In other business, the school system has adjusted its drug-testing protocols so student athletes who test positive have a more direct pipeline to counseling.
Instead of suspending students, the first offense now involves notifying parents and getting them involved in addressing the mental health component of the student’s addiction.