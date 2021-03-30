Johnson City has reduced the number of properties included in a proposed rezoning in the southeast portion of the Mountain Home neighborhood and near Founders Park.
“What we wanted to do was take a little bit of a slower approach to this,” said Development Services Director Preston Mitchell.
In response to comments and concerns from residents and members of the City Commission, the revisions reduce the number of properties included in the city-initiated rezoning from 20 to 11.
The properties would change from a mixture of I-2 (heavy industrial) and R-4 (medium density residential) to R-2 (low-density residential) and MX-1 (mixed use neighborhood). One property, currently home to Church Brothers Family Fun Store, would change from I-2 to B-3 (supporting central business district).
Mitchell said the request is now limited to parcels that owners had expressly requested the city rezone, those that are city-owned and still have outdated industrial zoning, and properties that don’t conform with the underlying zoning.
“This is not about trying to force this on anyone,” Mitchell said. “We want to continue dialogue with the neighborhood, continue dialogue with both residents and property owners and stakeholders and see where the interest lies.”
The Johnson City Regional Planning Commission approved the original, expanded version of this proposal in December, and the City Commission approved the changes on first reading in January.
The revised request would need to return to the planning board for review and then pass the City Commission on three readings.
As they developed the initial proposal, Mitchell said, city staff knew there were going to be a minimum number of parcels included in the rezoning request.
Mitchell said that as staff looked at the West Watauga Avenue corridor and the area around Founders Park, they saw an opportunity to apply mixed-use zoning in the area, a designation that the city recently amended.
“We do believe that there will be interest in allowing for some mixed-use here on the outer edges of Founders Park,” Mitchell said. “It’s just how much and when.”
At least one property owner has laid the groundwork for a project in the area around Founders Park. In February 2020, Michael Mansy purchased 316 S. Commerce St. from the city for $20,000. He also owns the adjacent property at 312 S. Commerce St.
Mansy has said he intends to build a new coffeehouse and bakery on the vacant property.
The city recently approved revisions to its mixed use (MX-1) zoning district. Officials removed confusing language from the ordinance, but they also cleaned up the list of permitted uses to focus more on “neighborhood-scale goods and services.” They also revised the language to make it more compatible with infill development.
The city will hold a neighborhood meeting about the proposed revisions to the rezoning request at 5:30 p.m. on April 6 at City Hall, 601 E. Main St. The Planning Commission will meet to discuss the proposal at 6 p.m. April 13.
Mitchell said a notice sent to residents listed the incorrect day for the neighborhood meeting. It’s occurring on Tuesday not Monday. The date, April 6, is correct.
He said the city’s planning department is aware of the error and is sending out corrected notices.