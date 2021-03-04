A relaxing pitstop with a small pump track and a taproom is another step closer to reality for families visiting the Tweetsie trailhead on Alabama Street in Johnson City.
City commissioners voted on third and final reading Thursday to rezone three parcels on East Maple Street that will allow Local Motion Cyclery, a local bicycle shop, to expand.
The business currently sits at 701 E. Maple St. and plans to grow its footprint to encompass two parcels across East Maple Street, including one currently home to an old building.
The properties at 640, 700 and 701 E. Maple St. will change from B-3 (supporting central business) and R-5 (high-density residential) to MX-1 (mixed use neighborhood).
Owner Bryan Winston said he plans to tear down the dilapidated structure at 640 E. Maple St. in order to redevelop the property. In addition to the taproom and pump track, plans have also included adding a covered patio and retail space.
As the rezoning moved its way through the approval process, commissioners initially expressed concern about the availability of parking and noise the development could cause in a residential area.
Winston said he’s trying to be conscientious of neighbors and plans to add privacy fences on both sides of the project. There’s also a buffer of trees in the back. With the addition of two parking spaces and a bike rack, Winston said he plans meet the city’s requirements.
Residents living near the properties called in during a City Commission meeting on Feb. 18 to express support for the project. They said Winston’s bicycle shop has been a good addition to the neighborhood since it opened and that the expansion would be beneficial to the surrounding area.
“We want Johnson City to be an outdoor destination and my goal with creating this is to continue that growth,” Winston told commissioners during their February meeting.
He added that the business is at the hub of multiple recreational opportunities, including the Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the shop rented more than 2,100 bikes in the past year.
“I think that what we’re bringing to the table it could be a family center, and it could be a very, very good benefit to the entire community,” Winston said.
Temporary tax cut
Commissioners also advanced a temporary tax cut for restaurants that serve liquor in Johnson City, approving an amendment to the city’s alcohol code on second reading.
The city issues an annual privilege tax to restaurants that serve liquor on premises based on their seating capacity. Places with 75 to 125 seats must pay $600 by the end of the year, which increases incrementally as capacity goes up.
At the maximum, restaurants with 276 seats or more must pay $1,000, and restaurants with fewer than 75 seats don’t pay a tax.
The proposed ordinance would move each establishment down one seating category, meaning restaurants with 75 to 125 seats won’t pay an alcohol privilege tax, those with 126 to 175 seats will pay $600 instead of $750, and onwards.
Businesses with a seating capacity of 126 seats or more will see savings of between $100 and $150 depending on their category.
The ordinance is written so the tax cut only applies in the event of a state-wide pandemic that exceeds 12 months as identified by executive orders from the governor. The pandemic crosses that threshold in March.
If approved, the tax break would apply to bills due in 2021.