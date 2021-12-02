Johnson City leaders tiptoed around broken tiles and spongy floors during a tour of the Ashe Street Courthouse on Thursday afternoon.
They gazed up at exposed wiring and explored the century-old building’s dark basement, where they used flashlights on their phones to navigate uneven door sills.
In the old upstairs Chancery Courtroom, rows of wooden benches still face the judge’s dais. Dried flecks of paint litter the floor in a nearby bathroom, and walls are mottled with discoloration.
Johnson City has received $5 million from Gov. Bill Lee to restore the building, located at 401 Ashe St., and transform it into a center for small business development. It has until June 30 to spend that money.
Washington County owns the former courthouse, and the city recently paused repairs so it could iron out an interlocal agreement with county leaders, which outlined the entities’ respective roles during the restoration.
Johnson City is overseeing renovations to the building and in September hired BurWil Construction Company to serve as the contractor for the project.
The city and the county had initially approved two separate versions of the agreement, but City Manager Pete Peterson said work resumed about two weeks ago when it became clear the two governments would be able to reconcile differences in the documents.
During their regular meeting Thursday, Johnson City commissioners approved a revised version of the agreement, which now specifies that the ultimate use of the building will align with assurances made to the governor.
Peterson said Johnson City plans to use the courthouse to help jumpstart local entrepreneurship. Students in East Tennessee State University’s rural health program could, for example, use the facility to develop medical devices for market. It could also act as an educational center for pupils interested in learning about business.
Peterson said many college students with business ideas leave the area because they can’t find a local resource that can help them get started. They can also have difficulty connecting with a mentor.
“What we’re trying to do is get those folks to stay here and hook up with successful business people and start their business and grow their business here in Johnson City,” he said.
Additionally, the agreement now states the city is interested in taking over operation and maintenance of the former courthouse. County leaders, the agreement says, have likewise voiced interest in transferring the property to the city. A change in ownership, however, will require more time for negotiation.
Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise said stakeholders have long identified the Ashe Street Courthouse as a key part of the city’s $30 million rehabilitation of West Walnut Street.
“I think this is really win-win-win,” Wise said. “It’s a win for historic preservation, it’s a win for Washington County and it’s a win for Johnson City.”
What’s next?
Crews will begin with demolition, which Randy Trivette, the city’s director of facilities maintenance, said will occur in two forms.
The first phase will involve removing hazardous material, which is mostly asbestos. After that, workers will tear down walls added after the courthouse’s initial construction, which will help restore the building to as close to its original footprint as possible.
Because the demolition involves asbestos, Trivette said, the project needed sign off from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
The Washington County 911 Emergency Communications District occupied the building for about 30 years and moved out in late 2017. The building has been empty since then, and leaks in the roof have caused most of the damage, particularly on the second story. The county has since replaced the roof.
Trivette said the city is doing its best to meet the June 30 deadline to spend the state’s money. The timeline is difficult, Trivette said, but the city has been in talks with the state about purchasing necessary equipment ahead of time.
One of the largest parts of the repair project involves replacing electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems. The city also plans to install an elevator to make the structure more accessible for people with physical disabilities.
“Right now the biggest thing is getting material delivered,” Trivette said. “There are shipping and delivery time constraints on about anything you order any more. That’s my biggest concern.”