When Johnson City resident James Ramsey enlisted in the Army in 1958, he had no idea he’d be serving alongside the King of Rock and Roll.
Ramsey enlisted after graduating high school in Hampton. After joining up, he was sent to Fort Chaffee in Arkansas where he met Elvis Presley.
“I met him at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, and then we went to Fort Hood, Texas, for basic training and advanced training,” Ramsey said. “It was about six months.”
After finishing up their training, Ramsey, Presley and others boarded a troop train headed for Brooklyn, New York. Once in Brooklyn, they boarded a ship which took them to Germany. Both Ramsey and Presley served in the German town of Friedberg.
“It was a tough tour, but either way we all made it through and I got to see Elvis about every day,” said Ramsey.
Ramsey and Elvis left Germany in the spring of 1960. Ramsey said he saw Presley in concert several times after their discharges, but he was unable to reunite with him at any of the shows.
“I tried to see him,” said Ramsey. “I took some pictures, but back then he was very popular and I didn’t get to see him. I went to Asheville, and I thought we’d get to see him there but they said he had already left the building.”
